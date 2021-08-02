Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's and women's hockey teams made less mistakes on the field, feels Sandeep Singh

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 2 (ANI): Haryana Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh feels the two sensational wins for the men's and women's hockey teams on Sunday and Monday respectively were the results of less mistakes made on the field.



The Indian women's hockey team defeated Australia 1-0 on Monday in the quarter-finals and as a result, the side reached the semi-finals of the Olympics for the very first time. On Sunday, the men's hockey team defeated Great Britain 3-1 to enter the semis of the Olympics for the first time in 49 years.

Sandeep Singh, the former India skipper, congratulated both the sides on reaching the semi-finals. "I congratulate men's and women's hockey teams for reaching semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. Both the teams made less mistakes and results are in front of us," Sandeep Singh told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, congratulated the Indian women's and men's hockey teams on reaching the semi-finals.

"Both our hockey teams gave splendid performances, congratulations and best wishes to them. We also wish them on behalf of 135 crore Indians for forthcoming important games. PV Sindhu won bronze medal yesterday. Mirabai Chanu won silver earlier.

"Lovlina gave a terrific performance. This has given hope to India. I am happy that India's daughters have won two medals so far. Women's hockey team performed spectacularly well today, the men's hockey team also gave a superb performance," Thakur told reporters. (ANI)

