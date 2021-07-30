Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's hockey team to face Great Britain in quarterfinals on Aug 1

Tokyo [Japan], July 30 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team will face Great Britain in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.



Continuing their winning momentum, the Indian side registered their third consecutive win in the round-robin league stage on Friday.

The team led by Manpreet Singh beat hosts Japan 5-3. With this victory, India are placed second in the Pool A table only behind World No.1 Australia.

"It's going to be a Super Sunday. The Indian Men's Hockey Team are going to be up against

@GBHockey in their quarter-final match on August 1," Hockey India tweeted

The World No.4 side, who kickstarted their Olympics campaign with a 3-2 win over New Zealand, went down against Australia (1-7) in their second match at the quadrennial Games.

However, the Manpreet Singh-led side bounced back from the result in a convincing fashion against Spain to register their second win in Tokyo.

The Men in Blue register a thrilling 3-1 win against the defending Olympic Champions Argentina on Thursday.

In Friday's game, Gurjant Singh (17', 56'), Harmanpreet Singh (13'), Shamsher Singh (34') and Nilakanta Sharma (51') scored goals for India.

Chief Coach Graham Reid's in his post-match comments said: "Better performance tonight. First-quarter was pretty good, we lost a little bit after they scored. In the second half, we came out and sort of regained control over the game. But, I thought we played better.

"We really tried playing at a much higher tempo tonight, trying to get on the tempo that we are going to need on Sunday. I think we mixed that up pretty well and played a controlled game. Good to get a couple of field goals, created a lot of opportunities, but I think we still need to get better at those outcomes in the circle," he added. (ANI)

