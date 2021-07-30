Tokyo Olympics: Indian mixed relay team finishes 8th, bows out of Games

Tokyo [Japan], July 30 (ANI): India's Mixed Relay team finished last in heats with their season-best time of 3:19.93 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.



The Indian quartet of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, and Rajiv Arokia finished eighth in the heat to bow out of the quadrennial event.

"#Athletics Update India's Mixed Relay team finish 8th in their heats with the season-best time of 3:19.93," SAIMedia tweeted.

Earlier in the day, MP Jabir failed to qualify for the semi-finals in the men's 400m hurdles. Running in heat fifth, Jabir finished seventh in the seven players field with a timing of 50.77.

Also, Avinash Mukund Sable failed to go in the next round of the men's 3000m steeplechase final. Running in heat 2, Sable finished with a timing of 8:18.12 on 7th position and improved on the National Record of 8:20.20.

The string of defeats continued as Dutee Chand too failed to progress to the semi-finals of the women's 100m event. Running in heat 5, Dutee finished with a timing of 11.54 and finished 7th. (ANI)

