Tokyo Olympics: IOA sends questionnaire to NSFs with eye on COVID-19 protocols

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): With the Tokyo Olympics less than two months away, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta have written to the various National Sports Federations (NSF) and asked them to revert on certain points which the duo will then forward to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo Organising Committee with an eye on the COVID-19 situation.





The points in the letter that need to be answered by the NSFs are on whether the athletes have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, if they are aware of the protocols that need to be followed, the route the athletes will take to reach Tokyo, if any camps are planned in Japan before the start of the Games and the details of officials going from NSFs among others.



"How many of your athletes and officials have been vaccinated, date of first vaccination and date of/likely date of next vaccination along with name of vaccination used.



"From which place/country your athletes and officials will go to Tokyo and how much time they would have spent in that country before going to Tokyo. In case of India you just need to mention India.



"Have you made your athletes fully aware of covid protocols before departure and in Tokyo. What extra and special precautions you are taking for your athletes and officials, please advice.



"Likely strength of your contingent i.e. Athletes and officials. Are there any pre games training camps planned in Japan, please provide all details.



"Please also provide vaccination details of officials going from your NSFs as Judges, Umpires, Refrees, Technical Officials etc to perform duties at Tokyo Olympics. Any other information you may like to provide," the letter read.



Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has said the IOC is willing to send medical staff to Tokyo Olympics to deal with the COVID-19 situation.



"The IOC has offered to the organising committee to have additional medical personnel...to support the medical operations and the strict implementation of COVID-19 countermeasures," he said at the start of a three-day virtual meeting between Japan and the IOC's Coordination Commission as reported by Kyodo News.



Throwing further light on the situation, the IOCchief said he expects over 80 per cent of the residents of the athletes' village to be vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus during the course of the Games.



"We must concentrate on delivery of these safe and secure Olympic Games because the opening ceremony is only 65 days away," he said. (ANI)

