Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain defeats Nadine to enter quarters

Tokyo [Japan], July 27 (ANI): Boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) stormed into the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight (69-75kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Nadine Apetz of Germany in the Round of 16 here at the Kokugikan Arena. Borgohain defeated Apetz 3-2 on Tuesday.



The Indian pugilist took Round 1, 3-2 and this created pressure on her German opponent. Lovlina maintained her charge in Round 2, and she unleashed further punches, throwing Apetz off her guard.

The 23-year-old did not relent, and in the end, she won the match, progressing to the quarterfinals.

On Sunday, Mary Kom had stormed into the Round of 16 of women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category after defeating Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32. Mary Kom defeated Miguelina 4-1. On Saturday, 29-year-old Vikas Krishnan lost his round of 32 match in the men's welterweight boxing event and bowed out of the mega event. (ANI)

