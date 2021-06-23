Tokyo Olympics: Manika Batra receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Paddler Manika Batra on Wednesday received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. She received the second dose at the Kamala Nehru Hospital, a dedicated vaccination centre for athletes who are participating in Tokyo Olympics.



After taking the jab, Manika told ANI: "I will give my 100 per cent in the Olympics."

Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8 this year. The Games were slated to be held last year, but it was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Manika had said that she is eyeing a medal in the upcoming Tokyo Games however if she isn't able to grab one, the paddler feels she will surely clinch it in the 2024 edition.

Manika wants to follow the footsteps of star player Sharath Kamal and is already working for the 2024 Games. "I keep myself ready and steady, I am working harder for Paris. I would love to see myself win a medal for India in Tokyo and if not then Paris," she said.

"Like Sharad bhaiya is playing his fourth Olympics, I would also want to pursue my third Olympics at Paris so about which I have been working since last year already because you know Olympics actually need real long preparation," she added.

The Indian paddler likes to remain calm and composed to be mentally fit and in the right frame of mind. "Overall mental aspect is very important in sports the whole situation in which we were last year, in fact, has tested our resolve and the grid I prefer to remain calm and composed that's where I am strong and competitive normally," said Manika.

Manika said playing for India in the Olympics is the biggest and most important thing and she is looking forward to competing in the mega event."It's a good opportunity and I am competing in two events. Playing for India is the biggest and most important thing for a player like me. I love my country and such a platform is a perfect place to fight it out," she mentioned. (ANI)

