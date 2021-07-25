Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom storms into Round of 16

Tokyo: Boxer Mary Kom (51kg) stormed into the Round of 16 of women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category event after defeating Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32 here at the Kokugikan Arena.

Mary Kom defeated Miguelina 4-1 in the round of 32 match on Sunday.



After the first two rounds, the scoreline stood level at 19-19 and the match proved to be an exciting affair and it was evenly poised.

In Round 3, Mary Kom rose to the occasion and she did enough to progress ahead in the boxing event.

On Saturday, 29-year-old Vikas Krishnan lost his round of 32 match in the men's welterweight boxing event here in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and as a result, he has bowed out of the mega event.

Japan's Mensah Okazawa defeated Krishnan 5-0 in the round of 32 match here at the Kokugikan arena.