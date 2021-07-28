Tokyo Olympics: Medvedev outlasts Fognini to move into QFs

Tokyo [Japan], July 28 (ANI): Russian Olympic Committee's Daniil Medvedev defeated Italy's Fabio Fognini in a three-set marathon here at Ariake Tennis Centre Court in Men's singles third round of the Tokyo Olympics.



Medvedev overcame Fognini 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 amid the scorching Tokyo heat as he marched into the quarter-finals. The entire match lasted for two hours and 30 minutes.

During the match, Medvedev became so frustrated with Tokyo's heat and humidity that he asked umpire Carlos Ramos, "I can finish the match but I can die. If I die, are you going to be responsible?"

The second-seeded Russian easily won the first set against the Italian with his big forehand. Fognini who was playing his third Olympics ensured that the match goes into a decider after he broke the Russian serve early on.

Medvedev went to find some refuge from the unrelenting Tokyo sun after he was down 0-40 in the third set. After the break, Medvedev reversed that scoreline and won 13 of the next 14 points to take the 3-0 lead in the decider. He successfully broke the Italian's momentum and cruised into the next round.

Medvedev will now clash with No. 6 seed Pablo Carreno Busta, who took a set from the Olympic debutante last month on the grass in Mallorca.

On Tuesday, world number two Naomi Oska was knocked out of the women's singles event. Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova defeated Osaka in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. (ANI)

