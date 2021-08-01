Tokyo Olympics: Organisers revoke accreditation of 6 people for violating COVID-19 protocols

Tokyo [Japan], August 1 (ANI): So far six people have had their accreditation revoked for egregious offenses at the ongoing Olympics, Toshiro Muto the CEO of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee confirmed on Sunday.



Regarding incidents of participants being punished for violating the "playbook" -- a set of rules for athletes, staff, and media members -- Muto confirmed that so far six people have had their accreditation revoked for egregious offenses, as reported by Kyodo News.

The six consist of four contractors who were arrested prior to the Games opening for alleged cocaine use, and two Georgian judokas who broke COVID-19 protocols by leaving the athletes' village to go sightseeing.

A further eight people have had their accreditation suspended, four made to write "letters of commitment," and 10 given a warning, according to Muto.

"This is extremely unfortunate as it could damage perceptions toward the vast majority of participants who are following the rules," he said in a press briefing. (ANI)

