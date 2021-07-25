Tokyo Olympics: Paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran loses in Round 2

Tokyo [Japan], July 25 (ANI): India paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran on Sunday bowed out of the men's singles event after losing to Hong Kong's Lam Siu Hang here at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym -- Table 1 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.



Lam Siu Hang defeated Sathiyan 4-3 in Round 2 of the men's singles event on Sunday and as a result, he has progressed to Round 3. The entire match lasted for 1 hour and 3 minutes.

Siu Hang won Game 1 (11-7), but Sathiyan managed to make a comeback in Game 2 as he won it 11-7, and as a result, the match came to level terms.

Sathiyan continued with his charge in Games 3 and 4 and as a result, he took a 3-1 lead and he was just one game away from progressing to the next round.

But Siu Hang came back strongly in Game 5 and he was able to peg Sathiyan back and as a result, the match did not end and it progressed to Game 6.

Siu Hang charged with his momentum and as a result, the match progressed to the final and deciding Game 7. Sathiyan was not able to keep up in the final game, and as a result, he bowed out. (ANI)

