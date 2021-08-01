Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi speaks to PV Sindhu, congratulates her on winning bronze medal

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): India Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to shuttler PV Sindhu after she won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday and congratulated her on the historic win. She is now the only Indian woman to have won two Olympic medals.





Taking to Twitter, the Office of the Prime Minister of India tweeted: "Well played @Pvsindhu1! PM @narendramodi spoke to PV Sindhu and congratulated her on winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020."



Speaking after winning the bronze medal match against He Bing Jao, Sindhu said she had to close her emotions for this match.



"It makes me feel really happy because I've worked hard for so many years. I had a lot of emotions going through me -- should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final? But overall, I had to close off my emotions for this one match and give it my best, my all and think about the emotions. I'm really happy and I think I've done really well. It's a proud moment getting a medal for my country," she said as per Badminton World Federation (BWF).



Taking the lead is very important in crucial games like these and asked how that worked as she had the lead on Sunday as well, Sindhu said: "It was a fresh game altogether, we both had losses yesterday and came back. For us, it was very important in getting a medal for the country and at the Olympics. It's not easy. It's a big thing. There were really long rallies but I had to be patient and calm. Even though I was leading, I did not relax."



Asked how she would be celebrating the win, she said: "I'm on cloud nine. I'm going to enjoy this moment. My family has worked hard for me and put in a lot of effort so I'm very thankful. And my sponsors have given me their best so I'd like to thank them and enjoy the moment. A lot of Indian fans showed me their love and support and I'm very thankful to each and everyone of them. Definitely lots of love and support and kisses."



Sindhu also said that the focus will now move to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. "Definitely yes, Definitely," she said. (ANI)

