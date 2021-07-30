Tokyo Olympics: Punjab govt announces Rs 2.25 crore each for state's hockey players on winning gold

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 30 (ANI): Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi on Friday announced that the hockey players from the state participating in the Tokyo Olympics would now get Rs 2.25 crore individually on winning a team gold medal.



Earlier, an amount of Rs 2.25 crore was given to the entire team for winning a gold medal.

Addressing the media after presiding over a meeting of the Youth Development Board at Punjab Bhawan here, Rana Sodhi said that "out of a total of 20 players from Punjab, 11 players are giving their best in the Indian hockey team competing in Tokyo Olympics".

Congratulating the players on their excellent performance, he expressed hope that the country will win 3 to 4 medals in the Olympics.

Reviewing the performance of the Punjab Youth Development Board, Rana Sodhi directed the Director Sports and Youth Services to issue letters to all the deputy commissioners of the state to maintain the dignity of all the office bearers of the board and invite them to the official district-level function, besides initiating action to include board members in the District Grievance Redressal Committees.

He was accompanied by the Chairman of the board Sukhwinder Singh Bindra and Director Sports DPS Kharbanda.

Highlighting the work done by the Punjab Youth Development Board during COVID times, Bindra said it has launched COVID Helpline for Youth (95772-00003) besides distributing more than 2500 certified PPE kits and insurance worth Rs 25 lakh to corona warriors and has installed three gas crematorium in Sahnewal with the cost of Rs 25 lakh approximately through CSR Funds.

He said that office-bearers of the board are continuously motivating industrial giants to contribute under their cultural-social responsibility.

Bindra also said that through CSR Funds, the board is distributing more than 2500 sports kits worth around Rs 1 Crore, while up-gradation of five playgrounds with Rs1 crore in villages of Sahnewal is underway.

He said that the board has so far organized 300 free vaccination camps for the youth of Punjab besides spreading the message of 'Mission Fateh' all over the state and the fee of more than 9000 students was waived off during the pandemic.

Bindra informed that the board is also involving youngsters of the state in Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's ambitious projects 'Mission Tandrust Punjab, ' Mission Fateh' and for 'COVID Vaccination Camp under Mission Fateh-2'. (ANI)

