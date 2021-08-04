Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Dahiya storms into quarters in Men's Freestyle 57kg category

Tokyo [Japan], August 4 (ANI): Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya stormed into the quarter-finals of the men's freestyle 57kg category after overpowering Colombia's Oscar Eduardo Tigreros Urbano here at Makuhari Messe Hall A -- Mat A on Wednesday.



Fourth-seeded Ravi comfortably overcame the challenge of Oscar Eduardo by the Technical Superiority of 13-2.

The 23-year-old Indian drew the first blood by snatching two points but Colombian Oscar Eduardo soon stormed back and levelled the match by 2-2. In the last moments of the first half, Indian gained a one-point lead going into the second essay.

But coming into the second half, the bronze medalist at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships gave no chance to Oscar and wreaked havoc upon him with some solid attacks. Ravi managed to put an unanswered 10 points in the second period against the Colombian.

Earlier on Tuesday, grappler Sonam Malik bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after losing to Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in women's freestyle 62kg event here at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B. (ANI)