  4. Tokyo Olympics: Sai Praneeth loses to Zilberman in 1st group stage game

Tokyo Olympics: Sai Praneeth loses to Zilberman in 1st group stage game

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Jul 24th, 2021, 11:35:06hrs
Sai Praneeth (file image)

Tokyo [Japan], July 24 (ANI): India shuttler Sai Praneeth on Saturday lost his group stage match against Israel's Misha Zilberman here in the Tokyo Olympics.

Zilberman defeated Praneeth 21-17, 21-15 in the Group D match here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2.
The first game was a close affair, and Praneeth tried his best to not lose out, but in the end, Zilberman managed to hold his nerve and win it 21-17.
A similar story unfolded in the second game, and Zilberman upped his game a notch and he went on to take the second game, and as a result, he won the match, without breaking a sweat.
Later in the day, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action. (ANI)

