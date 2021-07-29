Tokyo Olympics: Satish Kumar punches his way to QFs after defeating Ricardo Brown 4-1

Tokyo [Japan], July 29 (ANI): India boxer Satish Kumar progressed into the quarter-finals of the men's super heavyweight (+95kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in the Round of 16 here at the Kokugikan Arena. Satish defeated Ricardo Brown by a split decision of 4-1 on Thursday.



Kumar took the first round comprehensively as all judges voted in his favour. Boxing in red, the Indian pugilist continued from where he left off and thrashed Brown with some quality right hook and body shots during the second round.

With knockout as his only option in the third round, Brown was kept at the bay for almost most of the round by the Indian. Satish didn't take any chances as he bagged the match by some smart defence and marched into the next round.

Earlier on Wednesday, Boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) stormed into the quarter-finals of the women's middleweight (69-75kg) category after defeating Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in the Round of 16 5-0.

On Tuesday, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) had stormed into the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight (69-75kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Nadine Apetz of Germany in the Round of 16 here at the Kokugikan Arena. (ANI)

