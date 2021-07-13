Tokyo Olympics: Special feature on NaMo App can now bring citizens closer to athletes

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics beginning July 23, the Indian government is leaving no stone unturned in boosting the morale of the athletes and in the latest, a special module has been created on the NaMo app, through which citizens can rally behind their favourite athlete and send a special message.



When the user logs on to www.cheer4india.narendramodi.in, they can select their favourite athlete for whom they intend to send the good wishes. After that, there is an option to add a special quote to their message as well.

There are five quotes available both on the NaMo app and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's website that the users can select. "When talent, dedication, determination and sportsman spirit come together then only a champion is made," read one of the quotes.

After selecting the quote, the user has to mention their name and the special message that they intend to send for their favourite athlete.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the Olympic-bound contingent who would be looking to make the country proud at the upcoming Tokyo Games, beginning July 23.

The virtual video conferencing session was started by Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur wherein he introduced PM Modi and he thanked him for taking out the time to boost the morale of the athletes. MoS Nisith Pramanik and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju were also present along with Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra.

Athletes such as Mary Kom (boxer), Sania Mirza (tennis), Manika Batra (table tennis), Dutee Chand (sprinter), Deepika Kumari (archery) and Sajan Prakash (swimmer) were all part of the session.

"It is an honour and privilege for every member of the contingent to get to speak to the Prime Minister before they depart for the Olympics. Our athletes will compete in 85 events in which they can win a medal," said Batra during the session.

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country. (ANI)