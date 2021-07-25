Tokyo Olympics: Swimmers Srihari Nataraj, Maana Patel fail to qualify for semi-finals

Tokyo [Japan], July 25 (ANI): Young Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj on Sunday failed to qualify for the men's 100m Backstroke semi-finals in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.



Srihari recorded a time of 54.31 seconds in men's 100m backstroke Heat 3. The young swimmer finished fifth in Heat 3 but finished 27th overall.

Swimmer Maana Patel also failed to qualify for the 100m Backstroke semi-finals on Sunday. The young Indian swimmer recorded 1:05:20 seconds in the Heat 1.

Zimbabwe's Donata Katai clocked 1:02.73 seconds and finished first in the women's 100m backstroke event.

Earlier this month, Maana Patel became the first Indian female swimmer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics through the universality quota. (ANI)







