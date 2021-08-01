Tokyo Olympics: Swimming great Katie Ledecky claims record 6th individual gold

Tokyo [Japan], August 1 (ANI): United States' swimming great Katie Ledecky won her record sixth individual gold and 10th Olympic medal of her career after topping the podium in the women's 800m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.



Katie Ledecky still remains undefeated in every 800-meter freestyle race she's competed in for 11 years. Ledecky touched the wall in 8:12.57. Ariarne Titmus of Australia won the silver and Simona Quadarella of Italy took the bronze.

The American became the first female swimmer to win six individual golds and has now second-most in swimming to one person -- Michael Phelps stands on record 13 individual gold.

On Sunday, Australia broke the Olympic record to win women's 4x100 medley with timing of 3:51.60. Emma McKeon won her seventh medal in Tokyo 2020 after this victory. The USA claimed Silver while bronze went to Canada. Penny Oleksiak also became Canada's most-medalled Olympian, with the seventh medal of her career.

In the last swimming final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Caeleb Dressel bagged his fifth gold medal of these Games as the United States completed the men's 4x100 medley with a world record timing of 3:26.78. Dressel's fly split was 49.03. (ANI)

