Tokyo Olympics: USA's William Shaner bags gold in 10m air rifle with Games Record

Tokyo [Japan], July 25 (ANI): The United States of America's William Shaner grabbed the gold in the men's 10m air rifle here at the Asaka Shooting Range on Sunday.



The 20 years old amassed a total of 251.6 points in the final and outscored the Lihao Sheng of China. He also created a new Olympic record in the competition. Shaner held his nerve against China's 16-year-old Lihao to outscore the younger man 251.6-250.9. Another man from China Yang Haoran captured the bronze.

In the qualification of men's 10m Air Rifle, India's ace shooters Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar failed to qualify for the medal round after finishing 26th and 32nd respectively.

Earlier on Sunday morning, ROC's (Russian Olympic Committee) Vitalina Batsarashkina set a new Olympic record score of 240.3 points to win gold in the women's 10m air pistol final ahead of Antoaneta Kostadinova (BUL). China's JIANG Ranxin, who tied the Qualifying World Record earlier, won bronze.

Elsewhere, in the women's 4x100m relay final, three records were shattered. Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden reached 100m first in a new Olympic record 52.62 in the relay final.

Australia then covered the pool in the world record time of 3:29.69. The team broke their own world record from the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Olympic Record from Rio 2016. Canada took the silver and USA bronze. (ANI)

