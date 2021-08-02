Tokyo Olympics: Was always confident that both our hockey teams will reach semis, says Rijiju

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team on reaching the semi-finals of the Olympics for the very first time.



India defeated Australia 1-0 on Monday in the quarter-finals and as a result, the women's team reached the semi-finals in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

"This is a very big day for India, both our hockey teams have reached the semi-finals and it is a very big accomplishment. When both men's and women's teams were in Bengaluru, we used to go there and meet them. Our confidence was always high whenever we interacted with them. We were always confident that we will reach the semi-finals, just two more steps remain but reaching the semi-finals is a very big accomplishment," former Sports Minister Rijiju told reporters.

"After 49 years, the men's team has reached the last four, in 1980 there was round robin stage. It is a very big thing and as a nation, we should celebrate," he added.

In what comes as a historic day and possibly the greatest moment for women's hockey in India, Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner in a very tightly contested match.

On Sunday, the men's hockey team also reached the semi-finals after Manpreet Singh's side defeated Great Britain 3-1.

Shuttler PV Sindhu also scripted history on Sunday as she returned with a bronze in the women's singles event. As a result, she became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. She had earlier won silver at Rio Olympics 2016.

"PV Sindhu thanked me yesterday, I told her about how happy we are. Winning two medals at Olympics is a very big thing, she is pride of India," he said. (ANI)