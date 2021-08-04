Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses semi-final bout to David Taylor

Tokyo [Japan], August 4 (ANI): India grappler Deepak Punia suffered a 10-0 loss in the semi-finals of the men's freestyle 86kg category against USA's David Taylor in the Tokyo Olympics here at the Makuhari Messe Hall A on Wednesday.



Taylor defeated Punia and will now contest for either silver or gold on Thursday. Punia was nowhere in the contest and Taylor made lightwork of the match, and he easily wrapped up the game.

Earlier on Wednesday, India grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya stormed into the finals of the men's freestyle 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals here at Makuhari Messe Hall A, Mat B. The Indian wrestler won by fall.

Dahiya will now contest the finals on Thursday and he is the first to enter the final since Sushil in 2012. In the first period, Ravi Dahiya managed to take a 2-1 lead and in the second period, the pressure was entirely on Sanayev. He did make a comeback, but Dahiya held on and took the game. (ANI)

