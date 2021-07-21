Tokyo Olympics: Yohan Blake part of star-studded Sony Sports' broadcast lineup

The comprehensive coverage for the global event will be broadcast live in four languages: SONY TEN 2 and SONY SIX channels in English, SONY TEN 3 channels in Hindi and in Tamil & Telugu on the newly launched SONY TEN 4 channels from July 23, as well as live-streamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.The panel sharing insights real-time on the LIVE studio show will feature former Olympians and legendary Indian athletes like Vijender Singh, Gagan Narang, Karnam Malleswari, Anjali Bhagwat, Anju Bobby George, Sakshi Malik, Viren Rasquinha, Somdev Devvarman, Trupti Murgunde, Rahul Banerjee, Kripa Shankar and Satish Shivalingam. Also featuring as a marquee expert will be the world-renowned Sprinter and four-time Olympic medalist, Yohan Blake, considered to be the second-fastest man after Usain Bolt.SPORTS EXTRAAA will be hosted by Sony Sports' multi-sport specialists Arpit Sharma, Ridhima Pathak and Raman Bhanot as well as feature sports journalists Ayaz Memon and Gaurav Kalra.Sony Sports also launched "Hum HongeKamyab," one of the grandest campaigns in the history of the Indian Olympics, that aimed to invoke a sense of national pride and galvanize the nation to rally behind the Indian contingent and champion the cause of Indian Athletes for #Tokyo2020.Sony Sports has collaborated with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as well as eminent personalities and joining the brigade are Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur, General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff and Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee and N.P. Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Sajjan Jindal, Sudha Murty, Nita Ambani, Gautam Adani, Rana Daggubati, Yuvraj Singh, Anjali Bhagwat, Parth Jindal, Boman Irani, Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Johnny Lever, Ali Fazal, AdilleSumariwala, Arshad Warsi, Pullela Gopichand, Vijender Singh, Anjali Bhagwat, Harsha Bhogle, Sudha Murthy, Shankar Mahadevan, Anurag Basu, and many more to catalyze the Olympic momentum in the nation for the landmark event.Yohan Blake, a Four-time Olympic medalist, and Expert Panelist on SPORTS EXTRAAA on Sony Sports Channels said: "I am very excited to associate with Sony Sports as an expert panelist on their live wrap-around studio show, SPORTS EXTRAAA, and take fans closer to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Not only will the viewers in India watch me proudly represent my country at the Games but they will also watch me provide insights on the performance of the world's finest on this grand stage." (ANI)