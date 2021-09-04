Tokyo Paralympics: 19-year-old shooter Avani to be India's flag bearer in Closing Ceremony

Tokyo [Japan], September 4 (ANI): 19-year-old shooter Avani Lekhara will be India's flag-bearer at the Closing Ceremony of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. The Closing Ceremony will see a total of 11 members of the Indian contingent in attendance.



So far, the Indian para-athletes have put on a tremendous show at the event, winning 17 medals already which is the country's best-ever return at the event.

On Friday, Avani had clinched a bronze medal in the Women's 50m air rifle 3 positions SH1 event. This was Avani's second medal in the ongoing Paralympics as she had won gold earlier this week.

On Saturday, it was the Indian para badminton stars who stole the show with Pramod Bhagat winning the gold medal and Manoj Sarkar winning the bronze in men's singles SL3 event.

Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana on Saturday said his dream to see the national flag flying high at the Tokyo Paralympics has been fulfilled. Singhraj clinched the Silver medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final on Saturday as Manish Narwal won the gold medal. (ANI)

