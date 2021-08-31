Tokyo Paralympics: Anurag Thakur, Bindra hail Singhraj Adhana on his debut bronze

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and Olympics Gold medallist Abhinav Bindra praised Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana who won bronze in the P1 -- Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final at Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, on Tuesday.



Singhraj's bronze was the Indian shooting contingent's second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics after the 19-year-old Avani Lekhara won the gold medal on Monday. China's Chao Yang created a Paralympic record with 237.9 points to win gold while another Chinese Xing Huang grabbed silver with 237.5 points.

With 8 medals so far at Tokyo 2020, India has doubled their previous best medal tally at one edition of the Paralympics (4 in 2016 and 4 in 1984).

"Age is no bar for success! Ace shooter @AdhanaSinghraj on his #Paralympics debut at 39 has won the Bronze ! * P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 India's #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics medal tally now stands 8 ! #Praise4Para #Cheer4India," wrote Anurag Thakur.

"Congratulations Singhraj Adhana on winning the Bronze medal in the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics #Praise4Para," Abhinav Bindra tweeted.

Taking his 19th shot in the final, Singhraj was dropped out of the medal position after he aimed 9.1 and with the 20th shot of 9.6, he again got into the top three. In his last two shots, the Indian aimed at 10.0 and 10.0 but it was just not good enough to topple the Chinese pair.

Paralympic Committee of India President Deepa Malik also hailed the gritty performance of Singhraj. She said: "Second medal for India in Shooting event! Congratulations @AdhanaSinghraj for winning in P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event @Tokyo2020 #Paralympics . You have made all of us proud with your grit,focus and determination." (ANI)

