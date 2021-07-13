Tokyo Paralympics: India to participate in 9 disciplines in this edition as compared to 5 in 2016

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): India will participate across nine sporting events in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics which gets underway from August 24.



In the 2016 Rio Olympics, 19 Indian para-athletes featured in the showpiece event across five sports clinching two Gold, one Silver, and one Bronze medal.

According to the Road to Tokyo document of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), 10 athletes across four disciplines participated in the 2012 London Olympics.

Since then there has been a rise in athletes' participation in the quadrennial event and at least 42 Indian para-athletes will feature in the upcoming Tokyo Games.

"Around Rs. 26 crores have been spent for the para-sports in the current Olympic cycle. A total of Rs. 6.1 crores have been spent under TOPS on the current core athletes in form of support towards foreign exposure, equipment, sports science services, coaching and out of pocket allowance," read a document accessed by ANI.

Moreover, a total of Rs. 19.83 crores have been spent under Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) towards participation in competitions, foreign and domestic training camps, hiring of coaches and experts, and procurement of equipment.

Mariyappan Thangavelu, the 2016 Rio Gold Medalist in the men's high jump, has been selected as the captain of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, set to be held from August 24 to September 5.

"Mariyappan Thangavelu will lead the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics," Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Deepa Malik had told ANI.

"We had to make some really bold decisions in the welfare of the athletes. This year's March National Meet was very important. There was a difficult time in getting the trials done, to be able to make the SOP, we want to thank the Sports Authority of India. Secretary sir personally overlooked the arrangements at the JLN Stadium," she had added. (ANI)