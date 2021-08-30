Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi speaks to Sumit Antil over phone, appreciates his spirit of resilience

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday telephoned gold medallist Sumit Antil and congratulated the javelin thrower for his spirit of resilience at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.



India's Sumit Antil very comprehensively won gold in the men's javelin throw (Sport Class F64) at National Stadium in Tokyo. Sumit dominated the show from the word go as he improved the World Record three times in the final. He threw a monstrous throw of 68.55m in his fifth attempt to climb on the top of the podium.

The Prime Minister also told Sumit that he has made the entire country proud and youngsters would be inspired after seeing his performance.

After winning a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, javelin thrower Sumit Antil on Monday said that he is satisfied with his performance but wanted to touch the 70m mark.

"I wanted to touch the 70m mark, but I am very happy with my performance. In one competition, I was able to break the World Record thrice. And I was also able to win the gold medal, I cannot express how I am feeling right now, I am just numb, to be honest," Antil told ANI.

Sumit who went first in the field gave an almost uphill task to all contenders as he started the final by breaking his own World Record with a throw of 66.95m. The previous World Record was 62.88m, which Sumit improved by almost 4 meters in his very first attempt.

Sumit looked like a man on a mission as he threw javelin for another World Record in the second attempt of the final for 68.08m. The Indian improved the previous best which he created on his first attempt by 1.13 meters. He then threw 65.27m and 66.71m in the third and fourth attempts. For his fifth attempt, the Indian again went big and this time again shattered the World Record with a throw of 68.55m. (ANI)