Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttler Pramod Bhagat beats Japan's Daisuke, enters final (SL3)

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Sep 4th, 2021, 07:35:02hrs
Pramod Bhagat (Image: SAI Media)

Tokyo [Japan], September 4 (ANI): Indian shuttler Pramod Bhagat on Saturday entered the final after defeating Daisuke Fujihara of Japan 21-11, 21-16 in the men's singles SL3 semi-final of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Bhagat, the world number one, dominated the proceedings and won the match in straight sets to reach the final.
Daisuke had taken a two-point lead but it was for a short period of time as Bhagat came back to seal the first Game 21-11.
In the second Game, Bhagat again dominated the proceedings and took an early lead in the essay.
Bhagat then took a three-point lead as the scores reached 7-4 with the Japanese shuttler giving a tough fight to the Indian athlete. He then completed the win in the second game in just 21 minutes.
On Friday, Indian duo Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli defeated N Saensupa and Siripong Teamarrom 2-0 in mixed doubles SL3 SU5 Group match to move to the semi-finals. (ANI)

