Tokyo Paralympics: Taekwondo star Aruna Tanwar enters quarter-final

Tokyo [Japan], September 2 (ANI): India's taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar on Thursday entered the quarter-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics after beating Danijela Jovanovic of Serbia in the women K44-49kg category.



Aruna won the game 29-9 against the Serbian athlete to move to the quarter-finals. She will face Peruvian athlete Leonor Espinoza Carranza in the next round later on Thursday.

Aruna started the match on a high as she won the first round 8-4 and then continued the winning momentum to seal the second essay.

Riding on confidence, the Indian athlete dominated the third round and won the essay 15-2 to seal the match.

Aruna, the para taekwondo player from village Dinod of district Bhiwani in Haryana was awarded a wild card entry for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which made her the first Indian to compete in the global multi-para sport event after a long time as confirmed by the national federation.

Naresh Kumar father of Aruna who worked as a driver with a chemical factory to feed his three children was delighted to know of a selection of his daughter in June this year as being the first Paralympic player from India to compete in Tokyo. (ANI)

