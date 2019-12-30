Too early to comment on four-day Tests: Ganguly

Kolkata, Dec 30 (IANS) BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday said it is too early to speak on International Cricket Council (ICC)'s plan to make four-day Tests mandatory as part of the World Test Championship from 2023.

"First we will have to see the proposal, let it come and then we will see. It's too early to say. Can't comment just like this," Ganguly told reporters here.

The ICC cricket committee is likely to consider four-day Test matches as being part of the World Test Championship from 2023.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the parent body's increasing demand for event windows, the proliferation of domestic T20 leagues, the BCCI's demands for its own sizeable share of bilateral calendar space, and the costs of staging Test series are all factors contributing to the move. dm/vd