Top class, series defining knock: Ex-cricketers laud Rohit's ton

Sharma scored 127 off 256 deliveries as he batted patiently contrary to his natural instincts on the third day of the fourth Test between India and England. In fact, he managed to reach his half century only in 145 deliveries before he raced to his century in 204 balls as he switched gears once England were ahead of India.

London, Sep 4 (IANS) India opener Rohit Sharma on Saturday got acknowledgement for his first overseas century with former cricketers from India and England applauding his effort and even calling it a series-defining effort.

"A top class innings from a high class player. Take a bow #RohitSharma. Could well be a series defining innings. Come on, let's get a big lead," tweeted former India batsman VVS Laxman on Saturday.

Ex-India opener Virender Sehwag, who won plenty of matches in India during his playing days, called the century "outstanding".

"Shaandar, Zabardast, Zindabad (Grand, brilliant, long live). When the going gets tough the tough get going. Outstanding first overseas Test hundred from #RohitSharma. Class!," said Sehwag further.

Ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan said that his country is doomed following Sharma's knock.

"Special innings from @ImRo45!! He has so much time to play his strokes .. England look doomed .. #ENGvIND," tweeted Vaughan.

Among others to tweet were:

Venkatesh Prasad: The best Indian batsman across formats. Amazing hundred from #RohitSharma , got there in grand style. Priceless in the context of the series.

Yuvraj Singh (who tweeted a picture of Rohit Sharma wearing a T-shirt with 'why is everybody looking at me' tagline): Because u just scored your first overseas hundred [emoticons: grinning face with smiling eyes, clapping hands] Hitman you beauty [icon: fisted hand] @ImRo45

Munaf Patel: What a way to get 100 @ImRo45. Its only possible when you known as Hitman. Congratulations for your Maiden Century #INDvENG #RohitSharma

Ian Bell: What a way to bring up your first overseas century! Take a bow, Rohit Sharma. What a brilliant hundred. #ENGvIND

--IANS

kh/