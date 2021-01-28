Top seeds in title clash at KSLTA u-12 Talent Series

Bengaluru, Jan 28 (IANS) The finals of the under-12 KSLTA Talent Series on the Tattvam Junior Tour will see the top two seeds in the title clash in both the boys and girls categories.

In the semi-finals played at the KSLTA courts in Bengaluru on Thursday, top seed Meer Fazal Ali of Tamil Nadu scored a comeback victory over challenger Diganth M while the second seed Likith Gowda breezed past his eighth seeded Gujarati rival Ranveer Pannu in the Boys category.