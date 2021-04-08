Top seeds make title rounds at AITA u-14 tournament

Bengaluru, April 8 (IANS) Top seeds in both the boys' and girls' categories made it to the title round of the AITA under-14 CS7 tennis tournament being held at the Topspin Academy courts.

In contrasting semi-finals played here on Thursday, Tanussh G was stretched by fifth seed Prajval Heggere before triumphing 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 while Sree Tanvi trounced Imam Ahmed 6-1, 6-3 to make it to the finals.