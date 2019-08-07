Top stars confirm participation in Abu Dhabi T10 League

"This recent World Cup was also the most-watched ever. However, in order to continue to grow, it's critical to showcase the best stars on big stages outside India, England and Australia, where it is already hugely popular."<br> <br>Even more players and big-names will continue to be announced in the lead up to the Abu Dhabi T10 draft event, scheduled for mid-September.

Matches have 10-over-a-side format and duration of 45 minutes a side totalling 90 minutes of play. The tournament is played over ten days, with a round-robin followed by semi-finals and the final.

The 2017 edition was played from 14-17 December at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In August 2018, the ICC officially sanctioned the league.<br> <br>The second season of the league added two more teams to expand the tournament. As a result, the T10 League expanded to 29 matches spread across 10 days.