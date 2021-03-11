Top wrestlers for Asian Olympic qualifier trials

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Country's top wrestlers will be seen in action during the one-day national selection trials for the Asian Olympic qualifier at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here on March 16.

The continental championship will be held from April 9 to 18 at Almaty in Kazakhstan.

The trials will be held under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in Olympics and non-Olympic weight categories to select wrestlers for the Almaty competition. The participants will be given two kilograms of grace in each of the weight groups.