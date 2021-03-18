Torino edges Sassuolo for comeback win in Serie A

Rome, March 18 (IANS) Sassuolo fumbled a 2-0 lead to suffer a 3-2 away defeat to Torino in a rescheduled Serie A fixture. The fixture of the 24th round was earlier postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in Torino.

In Wednesday's match, a pair of strikes from Domenico Berardi put Sassuolo firmly in charge of the first half, Xinhua news reported.