Tottenham appoint Ryan Mason as interim head coach

London [UK], April 20 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Ryan Mason as its interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.



The club had sacked manager Jose Mourinho on Monday following a string of poor results in the ongoing season.

"Following the departure of Jose Mourinho, we can now confirm that Ryan Mason will take charge as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season," said Tottenham in an official statement.

"Ryan will be joined by Chris Powell and Nigel Gibbs as Interim Assistant Head Coaches and Michel Vorm as Interim Goalkeeping Coach. Ledley King will continue in his role as First Team Assistant," it added.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: "We have great belief in this squad of talented players. We have a cup final and six Premier League games ahead of us and we shall now focus all our energies on achieving a strong finish to the season."

Mourinho had been in charge at Tottenham since November 2019. He had replaced Mauricio Pochettino and his deal was to end at the beginning of the 2023 season.

In his first campaign, Mourinho had taken Tottenham from 14th in the Premier League to the sixth spot. Under his tenure, the Spurs also gained Europa League qualification.

The sacking of Mourinho comes just one day after the announcement of the European Super League. Lately, Tottenham has also not seen positive results and the side is currently placed in seventh place with 50 points from 32 games.

The side will next take on Southampton on Wednesday in the Premier League. (ANI)

