Tottenham Hotspur sacks head coach Mauricio Pochettino

London [UK], Nov 20 (ANI): Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked from the role of head coach of Tottenham Hotspur. His coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Antoni Jimenez have also been relieved of their duties.

Pochettino joined Spurs in 2014 and took the team to new heights when he guided them to a second-place finish in the Premier League in 2016-17.



In the current Premier League table, they sit at 14th with 20 points behind leaders Liverpool.

"Mauricio and his coaching staff will always be part of our history. I have the utmost admiration for the manner in which he dealt with the difficult times away from a home ground whilst we built the new stadium and for the warmth and positivity he brought to us. I should like to thank him and his coaching staff for all they have contributed. They will always be welcome here," Chairman Daniel Levy said in an official statement.

"We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the Board has taken lightly, nor in haste. Regrettably, domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing," he added. (ANI)

