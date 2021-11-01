Tottenham Hotspur sacks head coach Nuno Espirito Santo

London [UK], November 1 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur FC on Monday announced that head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties.



Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked by the north-London club after only four months in charge. Nuno took charge of just 17 games across all competitions as Tottenham head coach, recording nine wins, one draw and seven losses.

The Portuguese was appointed permanent successor to Jose Mourinho in June, with Spurs handing him an initial two-year contract. This decision to remove Nuno came after a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League, which leaves the Spurs ten points adrift of League leaders Chelsea after ten games.

Fabio Paratici, Managing Director, Football in a statement said: "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision."

"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future." (ANI)

