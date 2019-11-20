Tottenham name Jose Mourinho's coaching staff

London [UK], Nov 20 (ANI): After the appointment of Jose Mourinho as the head coach, Tottenham on Wednesday announced the coaching staff.

Joao Sacramento, Carlos Lalin, Nuno Santos, Ricardo Formosinho and Giovanni Cerra has been named as part of Mourinho's coaching staff.

Sacramento joined as an Assistant Head Coach from Ligue 1 side Lille and Santos joined as new Goalkeeper Coach.



Lalin will be holding the position of Fitness Coach while Formosinho and Cerra will take the positions of Tactical Analyst and Technical Analyst respectively.

The club, on Tuesday, sacked Mauricio Pochettino as well as his coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Antoni Jimenez. (ANI)

