Tottenham will always be Pochettino's home: Jose Mourinho

Leeds [UK], Nov 21 (ANI): Tottenham's new manager Jose Mourinho has said that this club will always be former manager Mauricio Pochettino's home.

"I've been smiling for two days. First of all, I do it with a bit of sadness. I have to speak about Mauricio," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"I have to congratulate him on the incredible job he did. I share with you what we shared inside. This club will always be his home, this training ground his training ground. He is always welcome here," he added.



The club, on Tuesday, sacked Pochettino as well as his coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Antoni Jimenez.

Mourinho further stated that Pochettino will find happiness soon.

"Tomorrow is another day. He will find happiness soon. He will give everything like he did at this club. He will leave with sadness with the feeling that he did great work. It is what everyone at the club felt," he said. (ANI)

