Tough competition for Olympic slots in hockey squad: Neha

Neha has been a regular in the team and is part of the core group of probables training at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Bengaluru centre.

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) India women's hockey player Neha Goyal said that she can't wait to play in the Tokyo Olympics and is doing whatever she can to make it to the team.

"There is enough competition within the core group to make the final squad. I think, another contributing factor to our growing confidence is chief coach Sjoerd Marijne who constantly pushes us to excel. He inculcates that confidence in each player, and I believe this has also helped in the way we have played against some of the top teams in the recent past," Neha said.

Neha said that she has heard stories of what it is like to represent India at the Olympics from the seniors in the squad.

"I understand this Olympics may be very different that the previous ones. But representing India at the Olympic Games is every sportsperson's dream and listening to many stories from the seniors who played in Rio, obviously you don't want to miss the chance. It's this motivation that makes all of us give our 100 per cent in every training session. I am definitely looking forward to make the team for my maiden Olympic Games," she said.

