Tour de France: Cavendish wins 33rd stage, nears Merckx's all-time record

The 36-year-old overcame the challenge from Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen to win Stage 10. He had also won Stages 4 and 6 earlier on this edition of the Tour.

Valence, July 6 (IANS) British cyclist Mark Cavendish on Tuesday won his 33rd career stage at Tour de France to move within one stage victory of Eddy Merckx's all-time record of 34 wins.

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar, who is the defending champion, finished in the main bunch to retain the Yellow Jersey which is given to the overall leader.

"It was an old-school, run-of-the-mill, like you read in the cycling magazines, textbook lead-out," said Cavendish after the win.

"We got the lads on the front to pull as fast as they can so no one can come past you," added Cavendish. "I didn't really do anything until the last 150m because of my team."

As many as 164 riders had started the stage 10 in Albertville.

Stage 10 results

1. Mark Cavendish (Britain/Deceunick-Quick-Step) 4hrs 14mins 07secs

2. Wout van Aert (Belgium/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

3. Jasper Philipsen (Belgium/Alpecin-Fenix) Same time

4. Nacer Bouhanni (France/Arkea-Samsic) Same time

5. Michael Matthews (Australia/Team Bike-Exchange) Same time

Overall leaders after Stage 10

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia/UAE Team Emirates) 38hrs 25mins 17secs.

2. Ben O'Connor (Australia/AG2R Citroen) +2mins 01secs

3. Rigoberto Uran (Colombia/EF Education Nippo) + 5mins 18secs.

4. Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Jumbo Visma) +5mins 32secs.

5. Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) +5mins 33secs.

--IANS

kh/bsk