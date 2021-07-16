Tour de France: Matej Mohoric wins Stage 19

Libourne (France), July 16 (IANS) Matej Mohoric of Slovenia claimed Stage 19th of the Tour de France, attacking the breakaway group to surge ahead for a solo victory in the prestigious cycle race, on Friday.

Mohoric representing the Bahrain Victorious team, won his second stage of this year's race following his win in Stage 7. The victory was a big boost for Mohoric, who was under suspicion after the French Police searched vehicles belonging to his team.