Tour de France: Teuns wins Stage 8, Pogacar wrests yellow jersey

Le Grand Bornand (France), July 3 (IANS) Belgium's Dylan Teuns won Stage 8 of the Tour de France but it was Slovenian cyclist and defending champion Tadej Pogacar who grabbed the limelight as he wrested the yellow jersey on Saturday.

Ion Izagirre of Spain finished second while Michael Woods of Canada, Pogacar and Wout Poels of the Netherlands completyd the top five.