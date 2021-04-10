Tournament director of U-17 Women's World Cup in India quits

Khanna, who spearheaded the U-17 Women's World Cup bid and was later appointed its tournament director, also successfully led the bid for the AFC Women's Asian Cup to be hosted by India in January.

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The tournament director of the Local Organising Committee for the FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup India 2022 and the AFC Womens Asian Cup India 2022, Roma Khanna, stepped down on Saturday citing personal reasons.

"Roma has been associated with the AIFF for 10 years. On behalf of the AIFF (All India Football Federation), I would like to thank Roma for her leadership and her contribution towards Indian football which included a variety of things including setting up the club licensing system in the I- League, heading venue operations across six cities during the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, and successfully bidding for two women's football tournaments," said AIFF general-secretary Kushal Das.

AIFF president Praful Patel said, "Since she joined the federation in 2011, she has been instrumental in bringing three international tournaments to India and the delivery of the most successful FIFA youth tournament.

Khanna thanked the AIFF for placing their trust in her. "Leading the tournament in India has been a privilege and honour. I am proud of the work that has been done by the Local Organising Committee and am also grateful to the team who has shared the same vision about promoting women's football in India," she said.

The AIFF will now work with the international football federation (FIFA) to appoint a new tournament director for the Local Organising Committee.

