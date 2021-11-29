TPL 2021-22: Sania Mirza to support Bengaluru Spartans

The league is scheduled to begin on December 13 in Mumbai where Sania is expected to add star power to the Bengaluru Spartans.

Bengaluru, Nov 29 (IANS) The six-time Grand Slam champion, Sania Mirza has decided to join the Tennis Premier League Season 3 (TPL) where she will be supporting the Bengaluru Spartans team.

In a video message, Sania said, "I am very happy to be associated with Tennis Premier League, and my team Bengaluru Spartans has my full support and guidance. What truly attracted me to this league is its unique 20-point format and how interestingly they have made tennis a team sport."

"I am always happy to build, promote and strengthen tennis as a sport in our country as it is the need of the hour. Tennis has given me everything and I thought TPL is a wonderful opportunity for me to give back to the sport and all the talented budding players of our country," she added.

Apart from Bengaluru Spartans, TPL will have Pune Jaguars, Delhi Binny's Brigade, Gujarat Panthers, Mumbai Leon Army, Chennai Stallions, Rajasthan Tigers, and Finecab Hyderabad Strikers in the competition.

Under the aegis of AITA and MSLTA, this season of TPL has a great blend of national and international players like Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri, and many more.

The owner of Bengaluru Spartans, Kapil Zaveri welcomed the Indian tennis ace to the team.

"With a stalwart like Sania joining us this year, my team players will have the right motivation and will be inspired to give their best shot," he said.

