Training of your mind is vital, Rohit Sharma on opening innings in Test cricket

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): India batsman Rohit Sharma, who on Wednesday opened the team's innings for the first time in Test cricket, feels that training the mind is an imperative thing.

"Opening the batting in red-ball cricket is different as compared to limited overs. So, you have to train your mind more than anything else," said Sharma in the press conference here.

"Technically, you got to look into it as there are certain aspects of batting where you have to look into it. But more than that, mentally you have to challenge yourself," he added.Sharma did not disappoint as he smashed a century and put India on a dominating position before the day was called off due to rain.Despite admitting that there will be certain challenges which he will have to face while opening the innings, Sharma said he is not bothered about that as he focuses to stay in the present."It is a great opportunity for me to open the innings. Yes, there will be a lot of challenges ahead but I am not focusing on all of them. It is pretty important for me to stay in present," added Sharma.Sharma also said there is a 'feel-good' factor when you start the innings for the team."It has not affected me. It is a great opportunity to open the innings. When you start the innings for the team, there is so much positivity and feel-good factor," he said.Sharma (115*) and Mayank Aggarwal (84*) will continue India's innings from 202 runs on Thursday. (ANI)