Travis Head signs with Sussex for 2022 season, named captain

Hove [UK], November 6 (ANI): Sussex Cricket has announced that Travis Head will return to the club as an overseas player in all formats for the 2022 season.



The Australian will arrive in time for Sussex's opening match of the County Championship and has also been appointed captain in that competition.

Reacting to the news, Travis said: "I can't wait to come back to Hove. There was a great environment last summer and I loved being part of Sussex."

"There's unfinished business for me and the squad as a whole, so I was very eager to come back, compete hard and perform well. I'm over the moon to be getting the opportunity to do that. I'm equally pleased to be captaining the Championship side and I want to lead from the front as we continue the journey to bring success back to the club," he added.

Sussex's Championship and One-Day Head Coach, Ian Salisbury, added: "Travis was incredible in the way he conducted himself last year, whether in the dressing room or on the field. He's exactly the kind of person we want in our environment and around our youngsters."

Since his first stint at Sussex last summer, Travis has enjoyed an excellent start to the current Australian season as captain of South Australia.

The 27-year-old is averaging nearly 55 after three matches of the Sheffield Shield first-class competition, with a top-score of 163 against Western Australia in the opening round.

In the Marsh Cup one-day competition, Travis is the leading run-scorer after making an incredible 230 from 127 balls in South Australia's victory over Queensland last month. (ANI)

