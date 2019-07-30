Travis Head thinks he has become bit mature as cricketer

Melbourne [Australia], July 30 (ANI): Australian left-handed batsman Trevis Head who picked in The Ashes squad on Tuesday said he has matured a little bit more as a cricketer as he played a lot more cricket in last 12 months.

"But as I've matured a little bit and played a lot more cricket, I've got more of an understanding of how I want to play on different wickets, especially in the last 12 months," cricket.com.au quoted Head as saying.

According to Head, he has now taken more time to construct an innings and tried to give himself a bit more chance than he was younger."I've taken more time to construct an innings and tried to give myself a chance a bit more than I did when I was younger. It's about making sure I let them opposition attacks bowl to me, but also making sure that I'm still positive and don't change my natural instincts, he added.The 25-year-old Head further said that whenever he gets the chance to score he scores because he is out there to get runs.Head has played eight Test matches for Australia in which he has scored 663 runs at an average of 51 with the high score of 161."So when there's a chance to score, score because we're out there to get runs. I got a couple of scores throughout the India series but wasn't able to go on and get a big score," Head said."For me, it's about making sure I continue being as positive as I can but also give myself the best chance to get big hundreds, and put us into great positions," he concluded.Australia's Ashes squad for the Ashes series is as follows:Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.Australia will play against England in the first Ashes at Edgbaston on August 1. (ANI)