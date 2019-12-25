Trent Boult to play second Test against Aus, Williamson confirms

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 25 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Wednesday confirmed that pacer Trent Boult will indeed be playing the upcoming second Test against Australia.

The skipper also confirmed that Tom Blundell will be replacing opening batsman Jeet Raval.

Boult had missed the first Test in Perth after injuring his ribs and side in a Test against England last month.

Blundell is a part of the New Zealand side as a back-up wicketkeeper batsman and has previously been used in the middle order."He is a positive player and at the same time a smarter cricketer... it is important he goes out and looks to play his natural game," cricket.com.au quoted Williamson as saying.Opener Raval has been in poor form of late as he has just averaged 7.3 in his last nine innings and as a result, the side has opted to go in for Blundell.Australia had defeated New Zealand in the first Test of the series and as a result, moved to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings.New Zealand squad for the second Test: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c).The second Test between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26-30. (ANI)